Whitmire JV defeats Academy

WHITMIRE — Whitmire Community School JV basketball hosted Newberry Academy and won by the score of 33-18, improving to 3-4 overall for the season. Leading scorer was Chandler Crumley with 16 points, Jaquan White had seven points, Gavin Waltenbaugh scored four, Peyton Crumpton and Jacob Dickerson added three points apiece to finish the scoring for the Wolverines.

The JV Wolverines will be on the road next week as they travel to Saluda Middle School on January 16 for a 6:30 p.m. tip off, and on January 17 they travel to Ware Shoals 6:00 p.m. tip off.