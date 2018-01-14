Bulldogs win in thriller

NEWBERRY — The fans that came out to the Scott Gym Tuesday evening got every penny’s worth of their six dollars admission as they saw Newberry High and Broome High battle it out every second of their 32 minute game.

Neither team could build up any more than a two-possession lead the entire evening as Newberry’s 10 free-throws in the fourth quarter were the deciding factor in their 70-65 victory to improve to 9-3 on the season.

While Newberry did not go to the free-throw line a single time in the first quarter…Broome converted seven of their 10 shots from there to have a 16-13 lead at the end of the stanza.

An eight-to-six advantage in field shots for Newberry sent the Bulldogs into the locker rooms with the 33-30 advantage.

Broome converted just one more three-pointer than Newberry did (three) in the third quarter to cut the Bulldogs lead to a mere point going into the final stanza, 51-50.

If the first 31 minutes of the game were not exciting enough…the final minute of the game was plenty enough on its own.

A Broome player was charged with both a personal foul and a technical foul with 15 seconds to go in the game…which sent Newberry to the free-throw line four times.

Converting three shots, the game was tied, but a missed Broome shot and a foul…sent Pat Paul back to the charity stripe with 7.1 seconds left on the clock.

Paul was good on both baskets, as Broome still had one time-out to their credit…but Newberry still had a foul to play with.

Newberry did not foul as the shot inside the paint was no good to end the game.

Terrell Rogers had an evening-high 17 points, Zay Chalmers (15), while Paul finished with 14 points.

Also, Tyriq Goodman (eight), Jaleel Gilliam and Tyrese Cromer (five apiece), Darius Stephens-York (four), and the Newberry scoring ended with the two points of Ny Downing.