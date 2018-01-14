Lady Bulldogs top Centurions

NEWBERRY — For a third straight time this month, the Newberry High Lady Bulldogs never trailed as they remain undefeated in region play after two games with their 78-28 home victory over Broome Tuesday evening.

Newberry started the game on a 10-0 run in the first 2:30 of the game, as they had already built up a 12-point lead after the first quarter…21-9.

While holding Broome to single digit scoring in each of the four quarters….Newberry scored at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters…including scoring 20 points in the second quarter, and 27 points in the third.

Kelsey Felks had a game-high 16 points, while Titanna Garrison came off of the bench to score 12 of her 14 points in the second stanza.

Rehgan Miller finished with 13 points, Rayanna Davis (12) and Zacharia Epps dropped in 10 points for Newberry.

Also, Diamond Davis scored six points, Lindsey Ruff (four), Latavia Davis (two), while Morgan Moon rounded out the Newberry (10-2) scoring with one point.