Lady Whitmire falls to High Point Academy

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines hosted High Point Academy Tuesday night, The Lady Wolverines were unable to secure the victory due to turnovers and missed opportunities on offense.

“The girls came out playing great defense and moved the ball around finding open shots, but we were unable to hit those shots which took the air out of our sails,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams. “The first quarter was stagnant between both teams, but High Point was able to make a run in the second quarter due to turnovers by the Lady Wolverines and slow defensive movement. The girls fought back in the fourth quarter, but had dug a hole that was too deep to get out of.”

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Alexus Sanders and Kaylynn Roche who had eight points apiece. They were followed by Taylor Peay with three, Raegan Kendrick and Jazmine Curenton with two.

The Lady Wolverines were led in rebounding by Roche with 10. She was followed by Chelsea Goggins with five, Kendrick and Sanders with four, Peay three and Samantha Strubeck and Harleigh McLaren with one.

Whitmire had four assists, 10 blocks and 10 steals.