Newberry County teams ranked in AP poll

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Three Newberry County high school teams are ranked, including the Lady Bulldogs in the #1 spot in 3A, in the Associated Press polls that were released this week:

CLASS 3A Girls:

1. Newberry; 2. Battery Creek; 3. Manning; 4. Pendleton; 5. Emerald; 6. Dillon; 7. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 8. Seneca; 9. Bishop England; 10. Brookland-Cayce

Class 3A Boys:

1. Southside; 2. Ridgeland-Hardeeville; 3. Bluffton; 4. Newberry; 5. Loris; 6. Manning; 7. Chester; 8. Camden; 9. Berea; 10. Clinton

CLASS A Girls:

1. Green Sea Floyds; 2. East Clarendon; 3. Ridge Spring Monetta; 4. Lamar; 5. Denmark-Olar; 6. Blackville-Hilda; 7. Charleston Math & Science; 8. Whitmire; 9. Hannah-Pamplico; 10. C.E. Murray