Wolverines fall short in contests

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines lost to High Point Academy 68 to 39 on Tuesday.

“In the first half, the game was relatively close until the Wolverines began to turn the ball over. The Wolverines had 26 turnovers in the contest,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers. “When you play a team as good as High Point, you can’t afford to be careless with the ball.”

During the game JR Epps had nine points, seven rebounds and one assist; Alan Stanley had five points, six rebounds and one assist; CJ Saverance had four points, four rebounds, one block and two assists; Trey Lyles had three points, two rebounds and one assist; CJ Wicker had four points, one rebound, two steals and six assists; Nate Stanley had 10 points and two rebounds; Jaylen Brown had four points, one rebound and one block; Quentin Aughtry had two rebounds and three assists; Caleb Bowers, Justin Brannon and Sadik Chaplin each had one rebound.

The Wolverines lost to Dixie by a score of 59 to 53 in an overtime game over the weekend.

Epps earned 18 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and one assist; Alan Stanley had two points, four rebounds, one block and five assists; Saverance had six points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals; Lyles had two points and four rebounds; Wicker had 10 points, one rebound, four steals and six assists; Aughtry had 1o points, seven rebounds, two steals and three assists; Nate Stanley had five points, three rebounds and one steal; Brown had one steal.

The Wolverines also lost to Calhoun Falls Charter School on Jan. 2. The final score was 52-46.

“This game was one in which the Wolverines started the game very sluggish. With six minutes left in the contest, the Wolverines began to put together a run and closed the gap with seconds left in the game,” Bowers said.

Alan Stanley had 21 points, 10 rebounds, one steal and three assists; Saverance had 13 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal; Nate Stanley had nine points, one steal and two assists; Epps had one point, seven rebounds and two assists; Chaplin had two points, Lyles had three rebounds, one steal and three assists, Aughtry had one rebound, one steal and two assists; Wicker had three assists.