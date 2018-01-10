Bulldogs come out on top

WOODRUFF — Despite the fact that only two of their 23 scorers ended in double digits during the weekend…the Newberry High Bulldog boys (8-3) were able to garner victories in both games.

Even though it was a cold evening outside at Woodruff High…Newberry burned up the nets and the court inside the school as they never trailed in their 85-40 victory during their first game.

After leading by 15 points after the opening stanza…Newberry went on a 19-to-nine point run in the second quarter to lead by 25, 32, and 45 points after each of the next three quarters.

Pat Paul got all 16 of his points in the first three quarters, while Zay Chalmers got 11 of his in the final three quarters.

Tyriq Goodman and Darius Stephens-York scored nine points each, Ny Downing (eight), and Kajuan Wise finished with seven points.

Zymere Epps (six), Nick Paul (five), Tramas Ruff (four) and Ahmad Willis and Tyrese Cromer had three points each.

Terrell Rogers and Kobe Hardy rounded out the Newberry scoring with two points each.

An 11-point advantage after three quarters of play was just enough to hold off a late Chapin rally in the fourth quarter during the second weekend game in the Scott Gym as Newberry completed a seasonal sweep of the Eagles with the 55-51 victory.

Newberry never trailed the entire game as they led by nine points after the first quarter, and by five points at the break…31-26.

Cromer, Goodman, Ruff and Jaleel Gilliam led the Newberry scoring with eight points apiece.

Pat Paul finished with six points, Stephens-York (five), Rogers and Chalmers (four apiece), while the Newberry scoring ended with the two points each of Wise and Downing.