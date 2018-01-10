Lady Rebels come out on top

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Lady Rebels hosted the Broome High School Centurions on Jan. 4 and came out on top 39-33.

Amelia Shealy and Erin Ballentine led the way for the Rebels scoring 11 points each. Maddie Huffstetler recorded eight points for the night, Lexi Sease four, Reagan White and Dori Pitts two and A.C. Cary one.

The Lady Rebels also hit the road on Monday to take on the Clinton Red Devils, coming out with the victory 24-14.

Leading scorers for the night were Cary with nine points and Huffstetler six. Erin Ballentine recorded three points for the Lady Rebels while White, Pitts and Armani Houseal recorded two points apiece.