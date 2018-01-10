Lady Bulldogs move to 8-2

WOODRUFF — The Newberry High Lady Bulldogs opened their 2018 calendar year in fine form as they never trailed in either of their contests in a span of less than 24 hours.

For a third straight year and seventh-out-of-10…Newberry opened regional play with a victory as they won 59-33 at Woodruff over the weekend. The victory marked the seventh straight victory for Newberry over the Lady Wolverines since the 2010-11 season.

The nine points of Kelsey Felks in just the first quarter helped propel Newberry to coast to the victory as Woodruff was held to zero points in the first…and only five points in the fourth stanza.

Rayanna Davis and Felks led the Newberry scoring with 19 points apiece.

Rehgan Miller and Zacharia Epps scored eight points each, while the Newberry scoring ended with the five points of Lindsey Ruff.

During the second game over the weekend, a 60-33 seasonal sweep of Chapin improved Newberry to 8-2 on the season.

The Lady Eagles (3-7), only made two free-throws on the day, as well as making one basket from behind the three-point arc.

Miller, Ruff and Felks scored 12 points each…including Felks making all four of her team’s free-throws for the game.

Epps and Titanna Garrison finished with eight points apiece, Diamond Davis (six), and Rayanna Davis rounded out the Newberry scoring with two points.