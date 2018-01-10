Wolves announce schedule for 2018 crusade

NEWBERRY — Head Coach Ciria Triplett has announced the schedule for the 2018 softball season.

The Wolves will play 28 home games, 21 road contests and three neutral-site games during the 2018 campaign. The schedule features eight games against 2017 NCAA Division II Softball Championship participants. Defending South Atlantic Conference regular-season and tournament champions Carson-Newman travel to Newberry for both teams’ conference opener on March 17.

The Wolves will travel to Florence and Orangeburg on February 4 and 7 to open the season in nonconference doubleheaders against Francis Marion and Claflin. Newberry’s home opener will be against Mercyhurst on Feb. 10 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Newberry will play 10 nonconference doubleheaders, including seven at the Smith Road Complex, throughout February before traveling to Columbus State to face Barry, Bloomfield and the host Cougars at a tournament in Columbus, Ga.

The Wolves play a total of 20 conference games and will host 10 of those. Last season, Newberry had an overall record of 33-16 and went 14-6 in the SAC. In the 2017 South Atlantic Conference Softball Championship the Wolves battled against No. 2 Lenoir-Rhyne, No. 4 Coker, No. 6 Wingate and No. 8 Queens.

2018 Softball Schedule

Feb. 4 at Francis Marion Time: TBA

Feb. 4 at Francis Marion Time: TBA

Feb. 7 at Claflin Time: TBA

Feb. 7 at Claflin Time: TBA

Feb. 10 Mercyhurst 1 p.m.

Feb. 10 Mercyhurst 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 Georgia College 1 p.m.

Feb. 11 Georgia College 3 p.m.

Feb. 15 at USC Aiken 3 p.m.

Feb. 15 at USC Aiken 5 p.m.

Feb. 17 Erskine 1 p.m.

Feb. 17 Erksine 3 p.m.

Feb. 18 UNC Pembroke 1 p.m.

Feb. 18 UNC Pembroke 3 p.m.

Feb. 24 North Greenville 1 p.m.

Feb. 24 North Greenville 3 p.m.

Feb. 25 Elizabeth City State 1 p.m.

Feb. 25 Elizabeth City State 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 Converse 1 p.m.

Feb. 28 Converse 3 p.m.