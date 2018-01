BROOME — The Mid-Carolina Rebels fell to the Broome Centurions 73-38 over the weekend. Junior guard Aynsly Bowers led the Rebels with 11 points. Not far behind Bowers was senior Rod Byrd, who led the Rebels with eight points. Senior Tyrone Coleman recorded five points, while Seth Schumpert, forward Jerel Dewalt and junior guard Kaleb Boland all recorded four points. Chris Boyd recorded two points.

Staff Report