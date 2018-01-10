Career night from Elliot-King lead Wolves past Lions

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s basketball team defeated conference opponent Mars Hill Monday afternoon with a final score of 83-58.

Newberry dominated the matchup, leading for 36 of 40 minutes and outrebounding the Lions 48-29, their largest rebounding margin since Feb. 18 at Tusculum. The rebounding disparity helped the Wolves to a 23-6 advantage in second-chance points following 17 offensive boards. Offensive efficiency shone for the Wolves as the bench exploded for 39 points, 20 more than their previous season high.

Georgia Elliott-King served as a catalyst off the bench for the Wolves as she flirted with a double-double, nearly tripling her previous career-high scoring output. Elliott-King posted 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting and had six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and was perfect from the charity stripe in extended minutes. The junior had scored a total of 20 points 12 appearances prior to Monday night.

Courtney Lyons and Meg Essex played critical support roles, combining with Shelby Britten to give Newberry four players in double figures. Lyons converted on half of her shots from the field, only missed one three-point attempt, and was perfect from the free throw line. She notched 11 points, two rebounds, and set a new career high in assist with five.

Essex went 5-for-6 from the field and only missed one free throw attempt. She tallied 13 points, a block, and was three rebounds shy of a double-double. Britten chipped in 16 points, a steal, a team-high nine rebounds, and matched Lyons for the game high with five assists.

While Newberry held the lead for the bulk of the game, the Wolves’ offense took control in the third period. Newberry outscored Mars Hill 31-17 in the frame, setting a season-high for points in a period, and shot nearly 71% (12-for-17) from the field. The Wolves outpaced Mars Hill in each of the first three periods and held a 40-26 advantage at the break before swelling their lead to as many as 34 points late in the third.

Newberry distributed the ball well seeing 32 points come from the painted area from several different Wolves. Mars Hill turnovers also fed into the Newberry victory, as the Wolves turned those miscues into 14 points.

The Lions were led by their two double-digit scorers in Shayla Smith and Mariah Johnson. Smith posted a double-double with 10 in both categories while Johnson led Mars Hill with 12 points.

The Wolves defeated Mars Hill on Monday with a final score of 83-58. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Basketball-2018.jpg The Wolves defeated Mars Hill on Monday with a final score of 83-58. Courtesy photo