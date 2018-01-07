Lady Wolverines top Lady Flashes

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines hosted the Calhoun Falls Lady Flashes Tuesday night in a Christmas break match-up and were able to get the victory to improve to 5-4 on the season, and 4-0 in the region.

“The girls came out really slow as they were unable to score in the first quarter despite getting several good looks at the basket. They settled down and did a really good job of moving the ball in the second quarter to secure a lead at the half. The Lady Wolverines came out quickly in the second half to get a lead that they would not give up,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The Lady Wolverines were led by Raegan Kendrick in scoring with 11 points. She was followed by Hailee Robbins with six, Kaylynn Roche five, and Taylor Peay, Alexus Sanders, Chelsea Goggins, Harleigh McLaren two.

Roche led Whitmire in rebounds with 11. Kendrick and Goggins both had six, followed by Sanders with three, McLaren two and Deja Livingston, Taylor Peay, Jordyn Brooks all had one.

The Lady Wolverines, as a team, had 16 steals, five assists and two blocks.