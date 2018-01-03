Posted on by

MCMS raises money for JDRF


Principal Deedee Westwood was mummified during lunch to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Together, Mid-Carolina Middle School raised $950.


Courtesy photo

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation was a highlighted Mid-Carolina Middle School Kindness Project. Students raised funds by sponsoring blue ribbons to honor those they know who are fighting diabetes.


Courtesy photo

