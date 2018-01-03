MCMS raises money for JDRF

Principal Deedee Westwood was mummified during lunch to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Together, Mid-Carolina Middle School raised $950.
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation was a highlighted Mid-Carolina Middle School Kindness Project. Students raised funds by sponsoring blue ribbons to honor those they know who are fighting diabetes.
Principal Deedee Westwood was mummified during lunch to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Together, Mid-Carolina Middle School raised $950.
The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation was a highlighted Mid-Carolina Middle School Kindness Project. Students raised funds by sponsoring blue ribbons to honor those they know who are fighting diabetes.