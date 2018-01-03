Lady Bulldogs fall in tournament

BISHOPVILLE — The Lady Bulldogs of Newberry High (7-2) suffered their two first losses in nine games this season as they went 1-2 in a two day tournament which was held at Lee Central High School.

Newberry started off in fine fashion during the first game with a 97-51 victory over Scott’s Branch.

Zacharia Epps had 25 points, while Rayanna Davis had 22 points.

Reghan Miller and Kelsey Felks (17 apiece), Lindsey Ruff (eight), Diamond Davis (six), and the Newberry scoring ended with the two points of Latavia Davis.

Starting off the next two games, Newberry lost to Spring Valley, 61-54.

Rayanna Davis scored 20 points, Felks had 17, and Ruff scored nine points.

Elsewhere, Miller scored six points, and Epps finished with two points.

After resting for several hours, the Lady Bulldogs fell to Crestwood, 47-37.

Felks scored 10 points, Epps (nine), Miller (seven), Ruff (five), while the Newberry scoring ended with the three points of Diamond Davis and Rayanna Davis