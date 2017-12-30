Rebels compete in Coastal Classic

MYRTLE BEACH — On December 22-23, the Mid-Carolina Rebels traveled to Myrtle Beach to compete in the biggest wrestling tournament in the South East, The Coastal Clash. Teams all the way from Pennsylvania to Georgia competed in this competition.

Mid-Carolina had 10 wrestlers in their line-up: Brendon Gray, Marc Hunter, Daniel Huichapa, Corbin Metts, Minh Dang, Sam Worley, Mason Hawkins, Curtis Graham, Rhett Shealy and Jacob Bearden. Two of the 10 wrestlers finished in the top 10 of their weight class. Rhett Shealy finished ninth place in the 195 weight class and Curtis Graham finished ninth in the 182 weight class.