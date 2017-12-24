Wolverines beat SCSDB 73-54

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire varsity boys defeated SCSDB 73-54 on Wednesday.

“The varsity boys reduced their turnovers and rebounded much better. Each young man received playing time and contributed in the contest. We will continue to work to improve,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers.

Stats from the game are as follows; JR Epps 17 points, 11 rebounds, one steal; CJ Saverance 22 points, 10 rebounds, one block; Trey Lyles four points, seven rebounds, three steals, one assist; CJ Wicker eight points, nine assists; Quentin Aughtry four points, seven rebounds, three assists; Nate Stanley 14 points; Jaylen Brown two points, four rebounds; Sadik Chaplin two points, three rebounds; Caleb Bowers three rebounds, two assists; Alan Stanley four rebounds, one steal, six assists, one block.