NHS falls to Camden and Chapin

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School competed in a tri-match in Chapin on Wednesday, and were defeated by Camden 42-27 and Chapin 81-0.

Camden vs Newberry

Gene Harmon (106) lost by pinfall to his opponent; Tristan Moody (120) defeated his opponent by pinfall; Michael Saulen (126) won by forfeit; Frank Deleski (132) lost by pinfall; Jacob Coffey (138) won by forfeit; Jalen Jackson (145) lost by pinfall; Antonio Cannon (152) lost by pinfall; Jonathon Moody (160) lost by pinfall; in the 170 and 182 weight class Newberry lost by forfeit, Josh Stewart (220) won by decision and Lyndon Reinking (285) won by forfeit.