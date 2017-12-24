Mid-Carolina falls to Greenwood and Emerald

GREENWOOD — Mid-Carolina traveled to Emerald High School on Wednesday to have a dual match against Greenwood and Emerald High School.

To start the night off, Mid-Carolina wrestled against Greenwood High School. The final score was 57-24 in favor of Greenwood. Starting at the 113-weight class, Brendon Gray lost after all three rounds by eight points. At the 126-weight class, Marc Hunter was pinned by Williams in the second period with 31 seconds remaining. In the 138-weight class, Daniel Huichapa pinned Wade with 41 seconds left in the first period. At the 145-weight class, Minh Dang was pinned by Lark with 29 seconds remaining in the third period. In the 152-weight class, Corbin Metts pinned Peoples with 32 seconds left in the first period. At the 152-weight class, Sam Worley was pinned by Goforth with 28 seconds remaining in the first period. In the 182-weight class, Curtis Graham pinned Jordan with 29 seconds left in the first period. At the 195-weight class, Rhett Shealy was pinned by Floyd with 1 minute and 28 seconds left in the third period. In the 220-weight class, Jacob Bearden was pinned by Ryan with 1 minute and 43 seconds left in the first. Mid-Carolina had to forfeit 106, 120, 132 and heavyweight. Greenwood had to forfeit at 170.

The second match up of the night was the Mid-Carolina Rebels and the Emerald Vikings. The final score of 56-15 in favor of Emerald. Starting at the 132-weight class, Marc Hunter was pinned by Allen with 52 seconds in the first period. In the 138-weight class, Daniel Huichapa went all three rounds with Adams and won by three points. At the 145-weight class, Minh Dang was pinned by McCaslan with 1 minute and 14 seconds left in the third period. In the 15-weight class, Corbin Metts pinned Kelley with 1 minute and 20 seconds remaining. At the 160-weight class, Sam Worley lost to Callahan by 10 points. In the 170-weight class, Mason Hawkins was pinned by McCaslan with 1 minute and 1 second remaining in the second period. At the 182-weight class, Curtis Graham was pinned by Callahan with 52 seconds left in the first period. In the 220-weight class, Jacob Bearden was pinned by Davis with 1 minute and 8 seconds left in the 1st period. At the 113-weight class, Brendon Gray lost to Gonzalez by 13 points. Mid-Carolina had to forfeit 120, 126 and heavyweight. Emerald had to forfeit 195.