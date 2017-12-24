Whitmire hosts tri-match

WHITMIRE — Whitmire hosted a tri-match on Tuesday, Dec. 19 with C.A. Johnson and Newberry. Whitmire defeated C.A. Johnson 39-24 and Newberry 36-27, Newberry defeated C.A. Johnson 54-18.

Whitmire vs. C.A. Johnson

Dawson Davis (106) won by forfeit, Dalton Gambrell (120) defeated his opponent by decision, Christian McLaren (126) won by forfeit, Garrett Davis (132) won by forfeit, in the 145 weight class Whitmire forfeit to C.A Johnson, Alex Little (152) defeated his opponent by pinfall in the first, in the 160 weight class Whitmire forfeit to C.A. Johnson, Nick Avila (170) lost to his opponent by pinfall in the second, in the 195 weight class Whitmire forfeit to C.A. Johnson, Terrance Gibson (220) defeated his opponent by pinfall in the second, Tymere White (285) defeated his opponent by pinfall in the first.

Newberry vs. CA. Johnson

Gene Harmon (106) won by forfeit, Michael Saulen (120) won by pinfall, Tristan Moody (126) won by forfeit, Frank Deleski (132) won by forfeit, Jacob Coffey (138) won by forfeit, Jalen Jackson (145) lost by pinfall, Jonathan Moody (152) won by pinfall, Antonio Cannon (160) won by pinfall, in the 170 weight class Newberry lost by forfeit, in the 195 class Newberry lost by forfeit, Josh Stewart (220) won by pinfall, Lyndon Reinking (285) won by pinfall.

Whitmire vs. Newberry

106 – Dawson Davis, Whitmire, defeated Gene Harmon, Newberry, by pinfall in the first; 120 – Dalton Gambrell, Whitmire, lost to Tristan Moody, Newberry, by decision; 126 – Christian McLaren, Whitmire, defeated Michael Saulen, Newberry, by pinfall in the first; 132 – Garrett Davis, Whitmire, defeated Frank Deleski, Newberry, by pinfall in the first; 138 – Whitmire forfeit to Jacob Coffey, Newberry; 145 – Whitmire forfeit to Jalen Jackson, Newberry; 152 – Alex Little, Whitmire, lost to Jonathan Moody, Newberry, by pinfall in the third; 160 – Whitmire forfeit to Antonio Cannon, Newberry; 170 – Nick Avila, Whitmire, won by forfeit; 220 – Terrance Gibson, Whitmire, defeated Josh Stewart, Newberry, by pinfall in the first; 285 – Tymere White, Whitmire, defeated Lyndon Reinking, Newberry, by pinfall in the first.

Tymere White, of Whitmire, was voted Wrestler of the Night by his coaches and teammates.

“Overall I really like the way our team is wrestling right now. Most of our team seems to be gaining confidence. Getting these two wins at home is a great way to head into Christmas break. Hopefully we will build on this momentum over break as we look to correct our weakness and come back for a strong finish in the second half of the season,” said Whitmire Head Coach Jarrod King.

“I was pleased with how we wrestled, but we still have work to do. The boys are improving each day which is what they need to do to achieve their goals,” said Newberry Head Coach Brian Sickelbaugh.

Dawson Davis, Whitmire, defeats his Newberry opponent, Gene Harmon. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0787.jpg Dawson Davis, Whitmire, defeats his Newberry opponent, Gene Harmon. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Dalton Gambrell prepares to take on his C.A. Johnson opponent. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0573.jpg Dalton Gambrell prepares to take on his C.A. Johnson opponent. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Nick Avila lost to his C.A. Johnson by pinfall in the second. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0600.jpg Nick Avila lost to his C.A. Johnson by pinfall in the second. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Michael Saulen defeated his C.A. Johnson opponent by pinfall. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0624.jpg Michael Saulen defeated his C.A. Johnson opponent by pinfall. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Jonathon Moody also defeated his C.A. Johnson opponent by pinfall. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0635.jpg Jonathon Moody also defeated his C.A. Johnson opponent by pinfall. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Josh Stewart getting ready to defeat his C.A. Johnson by pinfall. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0662.jpg Josh Stewart getting ready to defeat his C.A. Johnson by pinfall. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Lyndon Reinking going against his C.A. Johnson opponent. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0667.jpg Lyndon Reinking going against his C.A. Johnson opponent. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Dalton Gambrell, Whitmire, lost to Tristan Moody, Newberry, by decision. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0675.jpg Dalton Gambrell, Whitmire, lost to Tristan Moody, Newberry, by decision. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Christian McLaren, Whitmire, defeated Michael Saulen, Newberry, by pinfall in the first. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0704.jpg Christian McLaren, Whitmire, defeated Michael Saulen, Newberry, by pinfall in the first. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Garrett Davis, Whitmire, defeated Frank Deleski, Newberry, by pinfall in the first. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0713.jpg Garrett Davis, Whitmire, defeated Frank Deleski, Newberry, by pinfall in the first. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Garrett Davis holds down Frank Deleski during their match. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0720.jpg Garrett Davis holds down Frank Deleski during their match. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Jonathan Moody, Newberry, takes on Alex Little, Whitmire. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0742.jpg Jonathan Moody, Newberry, takes on Alex Little, Whitmire. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The referee keeping an eye on the match. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0744-1.jpg The referee keeping an eye on the match. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Alex Little getting the upper hand on Jonathan Moody before losing by pinfall. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0747.jpg Alex Little getting the upper hand on Jonathan Moody before losing by pinfall. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Terrance Gibson, Whitmire, defeated Josh Stewart, Newberry, by pinfall in the first. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0757.jpg Terrance Gibson, Whitmire, defeated Josh Stewart, Newberry, by pinfall in the first. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Tymere White, Whitmire, defeated Lyndon Reinking, Newberry, by pinfall in the first. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0771.jpg Tymere White, Whitmire, defeated Lyndon Reinking, Newberry, by pinfall in the first. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

