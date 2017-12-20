Second Annual Bennie Bennett Holiday Classic is Dec. 27-29

NEWBERRY — The Second Annual Bennie Bennett Holiday Classic will take place at Newberry High School starting December 27.

The first game will feature Clover High School playing against Airport High School at 6 p.m. Airport is coming into the tournament with one loss and ranked in the top 10 of 4A in the South Carolina Coaches Poll. Clover, last year’s Holiday Classic runner up, has a 6-3 record so far this season. Clover’s head coach, Bailey Jackson, was coached by Bennie Bennett in the 1990’s. At 7:30 p.m Newberry High School will face Columbia High School.

“Although Columbia is in a rebuilding year, they will be a difficult opponent for the Bulldogs (4-2) in the opening round,” said Head Coach Chad Cary.

The Batesburg-Leesville bracket has the number two team in 4A, the Aiken Hornets. The Hornets have a roster filled with college caliber players, and they will take on the Rebels from Mid-Carolina, who are playing their first year under Head Coach Kevin Winch.

The Rebels and Hornets face off at 6 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School on the Wednesday, Dec. 27. The winner and loser of this game will play the winner and loser of Batesburg-Leesville vs Pelion on December 28 at Batesburg.

On December 29, all of the tournament games will be played at Newberry High School as the Batesburg bracket will face the Newberry Bracket starting at 3 p.m.

“Come out and support our local talent and enjoy some great basketball. Admission is six dollars per day or $15 for a three-day tournament pass. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to tipoff,” Cary said.