Bulldogs improve to 3-2


NEWBERRY — The Newberry High Bulldogs are now on a two-game winning streak as they started the third quarter on a 12-0 run Friday night at Chapin to come out with 58-52 victory.

While Newberry led by a lone point after the first quarter…10-9…a basket in the final seconds of the second quarter sent the Eagles into the locker rooms with the 27-25 advantage.

While the Eagles scored one of their nine third quarter points from the charity stripe…Newberry did not step foot to the charity stripe a single time as they got all of their 20 points from the field…including two three-pointers.

Ten Bulldogs scored as they were led by the 16 points of Terrell Rogers. Rogers was the only Newberry player in the game to score in each quarter.

Darius Stephens-York and Tyriq Goodman finished with eight points apiece, while Nick Paul and Tyrese Cromer scored six points each.

Tramas Sims-Ruff and Ahmad Willis finished with four points apiece, Jaleel Gilliam (three), Zay Chalmers(two) and the Newberry scoring ended with the one point of Kjuan Wise.

