Valiant effort from Wolves falls short against No. 4 Lincoln Memorial

NEWBERRY — The atmosphere at Eleazer Arena was electric as a late surge orchestrated by Rob Valentine and Quaman Burton fell just short as No. 4 Lincoln Memorial inched past the Wolves, 98-94.

Lincoln Memorial came undefeated, but the Wolves gave them a scare in the final 10 minutes, clawing their way back into the game after being down by as many as 19 points early in the second half to tie the game twice in the final 94 seconds before the Railsplitters held on for the win.

Burton had 17 points in the second half and went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc. He finished the night with 24 points and seven rebounds. Valentine finished with 21 points and five rebounds. He tallied 11 of his last 14 points in the final 10 minutes of the contest.

The run began with two free throws from Marshall Lange with 10:59 left in regulation, sparking the fire by pulling the Wolves within 11 points at 73-62.

Lange’s free throws began an 8-0 run from Newberry that was highlighted with back-to-back three-point shots from Burton to make it 75-68 with 9:51 remaining. The score marked the first time the Wolves had trailed by less than 10 points since the first three minutes of the game.

Newberry continued to chip away at Lincoln Memorial’s lead, this time it was Valentine who hit back-to-back treys to pull within two, 78-76, with 7:26 left in the second half.

A three from James Stepp and a layup from Max Miller made it 5-for-5 from the field to pull it back within two with about six minutes remaining.

The Wolves continued to hang on as both teams exchanged baskets late in the second half. Valentine ignited Eleazer Arena after completing two three-point plays to make it 92-90. In the ensuing possession, a missed Valentine jump shot resulted in a tip-in by Max Miller to tie the game 92-92 with 1:34 remaining on the clock.

The crowd erupted as the Wolves tied the game for the first time that evening.

Lincoln Memorial’s Cornelius Taylor made a quick jump shot to give the Railsplitters the two-point edge, but a foul on Josh Odem put Marshall Lange on the line to tie it back up at 94 apiece with 56 seconds remaining.

Four free throws by the Railsplitters would prove the difference as they came away with the 98-94 win to remain undefeated.

Five Wolves – Burton, Valentine, Stepp, Lange and Miller – each finished the night in double figures. Miller led the team with eight rebounds, and connected on his first trey of the season during the first half.

The Wolves were able to stifle Lincoln Memorial’s Trevon Shaw in the second half, holding him to eight points and one rebound after the fifth-year senior erupted for 28 points, including an 8-for-12 clip from beyond the arc, during the first 20 minutes.

Despite the Railsplitters’ pronounced height advantage, Newberry managed to grab 48 rebounds compared to the Railsplitters’ 51. The Wolves outrebounded Lincoln Memorial offensively 19-10 which helped them notch 21 crucial second chance points.

Newberry struggled early on as the Railsplitters went on an 8-0 run to open up the game. A pair of Stepp free throws and a three from Xavier Hill made it 11-5, but Lincoln Memorial would go on another streak to make it 20-5. Newberry would end the half on 6-0 to pull within 10 at halftime, 54-44.

Lincoln Memorial shot 52.5% from the field in the first half compared to 28.3% from the Wolves. Newberry would end the night going 34.5% from the floor.

Hill recorded all nine of his points within the first 10 minutes, while Stepp posted 14 of his total 17 points in the first half.

The Wolves will ring in the new year at Coker on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Valentine http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Valentine-1.jpg Valentine Burton http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Burton.jpg Burton