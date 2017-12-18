Lady Wolves secure win against Lady Railsplitters

NEWBERRY — The Wolves (6-5, 2-3 SAC) snapped their three-game losing streak on Saturday night against the Lincoln Memorial Lady Railsplitters (5-5, 2-3 SAC) with a final score of 53-47.

Newberry ended the first period trailing Lincoln Memorial 13-10, but were able to keep the Lady Railsplitters to two single-digit periods while gaining some momentum and the lead. The Wolves entered the final period trending upward with the lead now theirs at 34-29.

Offensive efficiency shined for the Wolves in this contest as they were able to match the Lady Railsplitters’ 18 made field goals on 21 less attempts. Points in the paint also gave Newberry an edge as they added 22 points from the low block.

Newberry played well on the opposite end of the court only sending Lincoln Memorial to the charity stripe six times. The Wolves, however, found themselves at the free throw line 20 times over the contest.

Lincoln Memorial turnovers let an opportunistic Newberry squad capitalize to add nine points.

As a unit, the pack posted several players in the steals, blocks, rebounds and assists categories.

Hannah Lepaio led both teams in total rebounds while also adding seven points, two blocks, and going five-for-eight at the charity stripe.

Meg Essex complimented Lepaio with 15 points, nine rebounds, an assist, three blocks, and a steal over 24 minutes. Shelby Britten added eight points, five rebounds, and led both teams in assists at eight.

Showing some depth, Newberry’s bench eclipsed their previous season high in points with 19-point outburst. Courtney Lyons led that effort with 11 points of her own.

This contest saw five different lead and score changes, while both teams held their respective leads for approximately 17 minutes. Newberry’s largest lead came in the fourth period by nine points. Lincoln Memorial’s largest lead came in the second period by six points.

The Lady Railsplitters had only one double digit scorer in Rachel Griffith with 11 points.

“It was great to get a win over such a good team. We had solid contributions from several players. I’m very happy for our team because we have been so close in our last few games, but were not able to get the win. This will help our confidence and give us something to build on,” said Head Coach Sean Page.

Newberry will return to action on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 5:00 p.m. against nonconference opponent North Greenville.

The Wolves defeated the Lincoln Memorial Lady Railsplitters 53-47. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_NC-Basketball.jpg The Wolves defeated the Lincoln Memorial Lady Railsplitters 53-47. Courtesy photo