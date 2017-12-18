Posted on by

JV Wolverines are victorious


Staff Report

Two Wolverines putting the pressure on a Ware Shoals Hornet.


Kelly Duncan photo

A Wolverine goes for the basket.


Kelly Duncan photo

WHITMIRE —Whitmire JV Wolverines hosted Ware Shoal Middle and won by a score of 41-11 last week.

The Wolverines boys were lead by Peyton Crumpton with 10 points, Chandler Crumley tossed in eight points, Hunter Alexander seven, Jaquan White six, Ross Williams five, Casey Stevens and Gavin Waltenbaugh added two and Oscar Brewer finished the scoring with one point of his own.

The Wolverines will travel to Mid-Carolina on Dec 21 for a 6:00 p.m. tip-off.

