Lady Wolverines lose one, win one

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines defeated SCSDB last week, but fell to Richard Winn Academy.

******

Richard Winn Academy 41-28

The Lady Wolverines played host to the Lady Eagles of Richard Winn Academy Friday night in a losing effort. The Lady Wolverines started off to a decent start, but foul trouble would doom them in the first quarter and they would get in a hole they would be unable to get out of.

“The girls moved the ball well, at times, but were sloppy with it at others. Turnovers proved to be a big problem in the first half and gave Richard Winn Academy several fast break opportunities. Throughout the first half the Lady Wolverines struggled with rebounding and gave the Lady Eagles multiple second chances under the basket,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams. “The Lady Wolverines kept fighting, however, and were able to make a run in the third quarter before letting the Lady Eagles do the same to end it. The fourth quarter finally saw some shots drop for the Lady Wolverines, but it was too late.”

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Taylor Peay with 10 points. Alexus Sanders and Hailee Robbins followed that with six and Raegan Kendrick and Jazmine Curenton both had three.

The Lady Wolverines were also led by Taylor Peay in rebounds with nine. Kaylynn Roche followed with six, Chelsea Goggins four, Samantha Strubeck three and Harleigh McLaren, Deja Livingston, Hailee Robbins all had one.

As a team the Lady Wolverines compiled 13 steals, eight assists, and eight blocks.

SCSDB 56-12

The Lady Wolverines continued region play Thursday night in a match-up with the Lady Hornets of SCSDB and were able to improve their region record to 2-0 on the season.

”The girls played really good defense and were able to turn that into transition offense and get several lay-ups off of steals and good rebounding. The girls also did a good job of passing the ball throughout the game to find their open teammates,” Head Coach Chaz Adams said. “I was impressed with what I saw in the first half in terms of our defensive intensity and our ability to run the offense. We got a little lazy in the second half which caused our turnover number to be higher than I would like, but we were able to recover for the most part and have a solid second half.”

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Kaylynn Roche with 10 points. She was followed by Samantha Strubeck and Chelsea Goggins with eight, Alexus Sanders seven, Jazmine Curenton six, Raegan Kendrick and Jordyn Brooks four, Hailee Robbins three, and Taylor Peay, Michelle Ruff, Harleigh McLaren two.

The Lady Wolverines were led in rebounds by Kaylynn Roche also with 14. This gives Roche her second double-double in as many region games. She was followed by Jordyn Brooks with six, Taylor Peay, Jazmine Curenton, Deja Livingston five, Chelsea Goggins three, Samantha Strubeck, Harleigh McLaren two and Raegan Kendrick one.

As a team, the Lady Wolverines acquired 18 steals, 18 assists and one block from Alexus Sanders.

A Lady Wolverine looking for an open teammate. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WCS-Bball1.jpg A Lady Wolverine looking for an open teammate. Kelly Duncan photo A Lady Wolverine going for a shot. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WCS-Bball2.jpg A Lady Wolverine going for a shot. Kelly Duncan photo