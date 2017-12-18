Double victory for Wolverines

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines played SCSDB and Richard Winn Academy at the end of last week, the team defeated both of their opponents.

Richard Winn Academy 47-32

The Wolverines defeated Richard Winn Academy 47-32 in a hard fought contest. Coach Andrew Bowers said the team showed marked improvement with fewer turnovers. Every young man was able to play and contributed in some area.

JR Epps scored nine points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist; CJ Saverance had nine points, 12 rebounds, one steal and one block; Trey Lyles had six points, four rebounds and one assist; CJ Wicker had five points, three rebounds and five assists; Quentin Aughtry had eight points, six rebounds and one steal; Nate Stanley had six points and three rebounds; Jaylen Brown had two points, three rebounds and three steals; Sadik Chaplin had two points and three rebounds; Justin Brannon had two rebounds; Alan Stanley had one steal and Caleb Bowers had one assist.

SCSDB 42-35

The Wolverines defeated SCSDB 42-35, The Wolverines committed numerous turnovers, but held on to win, according to Bowers.

“Our guards turned the ball over 14 times. The turnovers have to cease if we want to experience success down the road. We will go forward and continue working to improve as the season progresses,” he said.

CJ Saverance 10 points, 11 rebounds and one assist; CJ Wicker 11 points, four rebounds three assists and one steal; Justin Brannon had three points and one rebound; Quentin Aughtry had seven points, nine rebounds and one assist; Jaylen Brown had 10 points and four rebounds; Sadik Chaplin had one point and three rebounds; JR Epps and four rebounds and three assists; Trey Lyles had three rebounds and three assists; Caleb Bowers had one rebound and CJ Saverance had one block.

A Wolverine attempts to block a Richard Winn Academy Eagle’s shot. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WCS-Bball3.jpg A Wolverine attempts to block a Richard Winn Academy Eagle’s shot. Kelly Duncan photo A Wolverine putting the pressure on an Eagle. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WCS-Bball4.jpg A Wolverine putting the pressure on an Eagle. Kelly Duncan photo