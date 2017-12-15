Guilty pleas accepted

NEWBERRY — Circuit Court Judge Eugene C. Griffith Jr. accepted the following guilty pleas during General Sessions Court recently:

• Horace Rashad Maybin, 26, of 1435 Mt Bethel Garmany Road, Newberry. Domestic Violence, time served.

• Pamela Dale Morgan, 45, of 113 Magnolia Avenue, Union. Breaking into motor vehicle, 18 months in prison, suspended, time served, 24 months probation. Credit one day.

• Kivin Obrien Suber, 26, of 2421 Eleanor Street, Newberry. Petit larceny, time served, credit eight days. Concurrent with domestic violence.

• Travis Benjerelo Barr, 29, of 366 Wise Street, Newberry. Possession of crack cocaine, three years in prison, suspended, time served, probation 30 months. Credit three days. Distribution crack cocaine, six years in prison, suspended, time served, probation 30 months.

• Jackie Ann Hiller, 43, of 3013 Apt. B3 College Park Drive, Newberry. Possession crack cocaine, time served, credit 21 days.

• David Quindez Pulley, 24, 140 Washington Street, Laurens. Unlawful carrying of a pistol, time served, credit 60 days. Concurrent with possession of cocaine.

• Shaheme Marquis Lindsay, 23, of 1079 Mount Bethel Garmany Road, Newberry. Possession of crack cocaine, 60 days in jail, credit three days.

• Alejandro Moha Perez, 32, of 104 Glenn Street, Newberry. Sexual exploitation of a minor, seven years in prison, suspended, 42 months, 30 months probation. Credit 916 days. Concurrent with another sexual exploitation of a minor charge.

• Elmurry Stoudemire, 57, of 3524 Grant Avenue, Apt. 14A, Newberry. Distribution of crack cocaine, five years in prison, suspended, 18 months, probation 18 months. Credit five days.

• Casey Marie Dean, 26, of 3618 Dogwood Trail, Newberry. Possession of controlled substance, time served, credit eight days.

• Devin Akeem Boyd, 28, of 319 Meadowlark Road, Little Mountain. Possession controlled substance, five months in prison, suspended, time served, probation 30 months. Credit two days. Also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, three years in prison, suspended, time served, 30 months probation. Credit two days.

• Kacee Bradfield, 29, of 17001 Highway 176, Newberry. DUI, 10 months in prison, $2,100 fine, suspended, time served, $1,100 fine, 48 months probation. Credit five days.

• Tremenous Quinnard Baker, 32, of 9-C Hursey Road, Newberry. Domestic Violence, six months in prison, suspended, time served, probation 12 months. Credit one day.

• Kevin Ray Duncan, 34, of 62 Sinclair Avenue, Whitmire. Possession of meth, time served.

• Christopher Lee Morris, 30, of 1643 Ira Kinard Road, Prosperity. Domestic Violence, 90 days in jail, suspended, time served.

• Donald Eugene Murray, 197 Suzanne Court, Gaston. Grand larceny, five years in prison, suspended, 60 months probation. Concurrent with another grand larceny charge.