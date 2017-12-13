Posted on by

Wolverines JV basketball


JONESVILLE — Whitmire Wolverines JV boys basketball lost a close one on the road to Jonesville Middle by a score of 40-38.

Peyton Crumpton had the leading score with a season high 17 point, Chandler Crumley had 10 of his own and Casey Stevens added seven.

The JV Lady Wolverines lost 36-21. Ashleyn King: seven rebounds, seven points; Lexie Conner: two steals, four rebounds, three points; Erica Boland: one steal, three rebounds, seven points; Savannah Johnson: one rebound, four points; Taylor Jenkins: three rebounds; Kadance Guinn: three rebounds; Nylia Hill: two rebounds.

