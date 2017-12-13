Women’s lacrosse releases 2018 schedule

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s women’s lacrosse has revealed their game schedule for the upcoming 2018 season.

Newberry will host back-to-back games against Columbia College and Embry-Riddle at Setzler Field to kick off their nonconference schedule. The Wolves will face Columbia College on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 4:00 p.m. and take on Embry-Riddle the following weekend on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 2:00 p.m.

After hosting Emmanuel on Saturday, Feb. 24, the Wolves will have a three-game road trek that includes their conference opener versus Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The Wolves will play in eight South Atlantic Conference (SAC) matchups with four of them happening at home.

“Our games against Columbia College, Tusculum and Lincoln Memorial should be exciting matchups,” said Head Coach Rashelle McLellan. “Those games have been competitive in the past and I cannot wait to see how the team will perform this season.”

Newberry’s conference home opener will take place on Wednesday, March 21 against Coker.

The regular season will conclude at home on Saturday, April 21 as the Wolves faceoff against Mars Hill in a conference finale.

“The team stepped up their play this fall and has done well to utilize players strengths, especially with the incoming freshman class,” McLellan said.

Feb 10. Columbia College Newberry at 4 p.m.

Feb. 18 Embry-Riddle Newberry at 2 p.m.

Feb. 21 at North Greenville Tigerville at 6 p.m.

Feb. 24 Emmanuel Newberry at 3 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Lenoir-Rhyne Hickory, N.C. at 4 p.m.

March 7 at Keiser West Palm Beach, Fla. at 3 p.m.

March 10 at Catawba Salisbury, N.C. at 4 p.m.

March 13 Shepherd Newberry at 3 p.m.

March 17 at UVa-Wise Wise, Va. at 2 p.m.

March 21 Coker Newberry at 3 p.m.

March 28 at SCAD Savannah, Ga. at 6 p.m.

March 31 Tusculum Newberry at 1 p.m.

April 3 Chowan Newberry at 3:30 p.m.

April 7 Wingate Newberry at 1 p.m.

April 11 at Queens Charlotte, N.C. at 7 p.m.

April 14 at Lincoln Memorial Harrogate, Tenn. at noon

April 21 Mars Hill Newberry at 7 p.m.

