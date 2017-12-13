Ortega tabbed to Scholar All-Region team

NEWBERRY – Senior forward Alyssa Ortega has received yet another post-season honor, being named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar All-South Region second team.

Ortega, who is from Venice, Calif., netted 11 goals to rank third in the SAC in goals. Through 16 starts for the Wolves, Ortega racked up 107 shots and 27 points. She is tied for fifth in the conference in assists with five. She recorded her third career hat trick on senior day against Mars Hill.

She recorded three game-winning goals on the season. Ortega’s proficient scoring saw her shoot a little over half of her shots on frame. She ended the season scoring in seven contest. Ortega was named to the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer All-Conference first team.

Ortega, a senior from Venice, Ca. added the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar All-South Region second team to her array of awards. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Ortega-Soccer.jpg Ortega, a senior from Venice, Ca. added the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s Scholar All-South Region second team to her array of awards. Courtesy photo