Bulldogs fall at Irmo

IRMO — The Newberry High Bulldog boys saw their first loss of the season as they never led in their 75-56 loss Thursday evening at Irmo.

Newberry trailed by single digits after both the first quarter (nine points), and after the third stanza (seven).

Pat Paul was the only Bulldog to score in each of the four quarters as he finished with 15 points.

Paul’s brother, Nick, scored 11 of his 15 points in the third quarter.

Tyrese Cromer hit a three-pointer in the fourth quarter to end with seven points.

Meanwhile, Darius Stephens-York and Tyriq Goodman both scored six points.

Ny Downing, Kobe Hardy and Zay Chalmers each scored two points while the Newberry scoring ended with the lone free-throw of Terrell Rogers.

Newberry will not see home action again until Dec. 19 when they play host to Dreher.