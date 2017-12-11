Lady Wolverines top Hornets

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines began region play with a home game against the Lady Hornets of Ware Shoals and were able to get the win.

The Lady Wolverines came out playing tough defense and were matching point for point throughout the first quarter before taking a lead in the second quarter that they would not relinquish.

Kaylynn Roche lead Whitmire with 10 points. Alexus Sanders and Jazmine Curenton both had nine, Raegan Kendrick seven, Chelsea Goggins five, Taylor Peay three, Michelle Ruff two and Deja Livingston one.

Roche also lead the Lady Wolverines in rebounds with 18 to give her a double-double. Peay had eight, Kendrick five, Goggins four, Curenton three, Sanders and Livingston two and Harleigh McLaren and Hailee Robbins one.

As a team they amassed 19 steals (Sanders seven), nine assists (Sanders four) and 10 blocks (Peay eight).

The Lady Wolverines came out on top against Ware Shoals Friday night, 46-35. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_WCSGirls.jpg The Lady Wolverines came out on top against Ware Shoals Friday night, 46-35. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer