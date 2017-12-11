Wolverines fall to Hornets

WHITMIRE — The Wolverines dropped a hard fought contest to Ware Shoals on Friday. The final score was 71-61.

Stats from Friday’s game, Jr. Epps 17 points, 16 rebounds, one block; CJ Saverance 14 points, 11 rebounds, one block, one assist, one steal; Trey Lyles seven points, one rebound, four assists and one steal; CJ Wicker five points, one rebound, four assists, one steal; Quentin Aughtry eight points, nine rebounds, four assists; Nate Stanley nine points; Sadik Chaplin one point, three rebounds; Alan Stanley one rebound, three assists, one steal; Jaylen Brown one rebound and one steal.

Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer