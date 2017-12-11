Lady Bulldogs are now 2-0

IRMO — The starting five Lady Bulldog players for Newberry High didn’t see their first substitution come into play until the 5:42 mark of the second quarter Thursday night at Irmo. By then, Newberry had already built up a 26-12 lead as they would never trail in their 55-45 victory to improve to 2-0.

The 5-A Lady Yellow Jackets only went to the charity stripe 12 times on the night…converting five attempts.

Lindsey Ruff had a game-high 15 points, while Kelsey Felks scored 14 points.

Reghan Miller hit just as many shots behind the arc —two—as the entire Irmo team did, as the senior finished with 11 points.

Like Miller, Rayanna Davis never came off the court as she scored nine points.

Zacharia Epps scored all four of her points in the first quarter, while the Newberry scoring ended with the two points of Diamond Davis.

Newberry will travel three times this week with road games to Dreher on Monday, to Fairfield Central on Wednesday, and they will finish out their four-game road schedule with a trip to Chapin on Friday.