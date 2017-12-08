Kroeschell named Third Team Academic All-American

AUSTIN, Texas — Senior defender Quincy Kroeschell has been named a Third Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), becoming the first men’s or women’s soccer player in school history to earn Academic All-American distinction.

“I’m beyond excited about this award,” Kroeschell said. “My teammates here at Newberry have helped me through the last four years and pushed me to always show my best on and off the field. I am so proud to be a part of the Academic All-American team.”

Head Coach Bryce Copper said this award is reflective of all the hard work Kroeschell has put in over his career.

“This award is reflective of all the hard work in the classroom and on the field Quincy has put in over his career at Newberry,” he said. “He embodies all that is right with collegiate sports and represents this program and this college in the highest manner. We are so proud of him and all his achievements.”

Kroeschell has been a mainstay in Newberry’s lineup since his freshman year, starting 45 consecutive matches from 2014-17 and playing in 64 of the Wolves’ 69 matches during his four-year career. He was an instrumental part of Newberry advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2009 and earning its most points since 2014.

The Charlotte native holds a 3.982 GPA in graphic design with minors in both Spanish and social media. He’s been a member of the Dean’s List every semester and serves as a team representative on Newberry’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He has volunteered his time on numerous community service initiatives and is a student worker in Newberry’s Office of Marketing and Public Relations that has designed numerous publications, including the majority of Newberry’s athletic posters for the 2017-18 season.

Kroeschell becomes Newberry’s 26th all-time Academic All-American and its 20th since the 2010-11 academic year.

Quincy Kroeschell is Newberry’s first-ever Academic All-American in soccer. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Soccer.jpg Quincy Kroeschell is Newberry’s first-ever Academic All-American in soccer. Courtesy photo