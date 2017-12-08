Wolverines wrestling team is 3-0

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School wrestling team has two more victories under their belt. They defeated Southside High 42-22 and Eau Clair High 33-18 on Tuesday. This is the first 3-0 start in the team’s history.

Garrett Davis was voted Wrestler of the Night for the second time this season for his victories over both schools.

Over the weekend Davis placed placed third in the 132 lb. weight class at the Woodmont Wildcat Invitational Wrestling tournament. Davis had the best finish of all the wrestling team members, and was also voted Wrestler of the night, for the first time, by the teammates and coaches.