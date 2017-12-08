Triplett announces 2018 schedule

NEWBERRY — Head Coach Russell Triplett announced Newberry’s 48-game schedule for the 2018 season.

“We will certainly be challenged by our schedule in 2018,” Triplett said. “I think our non-conference schedule could end up being as tough as any team in our region. When you add that on top of 27 games in an extremely difficult South Atlantic Conference, it forces you to be prepared and ready to play every day.”

The Wolves will play 11 games against 2017 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship teams (Millersville, Lincoln Memorial, USC Aiken, Catawba). Newberry has three homestands of five games or more, including a season-long seven-game homestand March 16-24 that includes South Atlantic Conference series with Lincoln Memorial and Coker sandwiched around a nonconference tilt with Francis Marion.

Newberry squares off with all nine South Atlantic Conference opponents in weekend series with the league’s round robin scheduling format. Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Coker and Wingate travel to the Smith Road Complex, while the Wolves go on the road to face Mars Hill, Lenoir-Rhyne, Tusculum, Catawba and Anderson.

Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn., will once again serve as the home of the Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference Baseball Championship in 2018. The event begins on Thursday, April 26 with a pair of single-elimination games before moving into the double-elimination portion of the tournament the next day.

Newberry has won at least 30 games in four consecutive seasons and earned the No. 3 seed in the 2017 Pilot/Flying J SAC Baseball Championship with a 16-8 league mark a season ago. The Wolves set school records with 391 runs scored, 343 RBI’s, 249 walks, five pitching shutouts, 133 walks allowed, 22 stolen bases allowed, and a .537 opponents’ stolen base percentage last season.

Date Opponent Location Time

Feb. 2 BELMONT ABBEY NEWBERRY 5:00

Feb. 3 at Belmont Abbey [DH] Belmont, N.C. 1:00/4:00

Feb. 9 MILLERSVILLE NEWBERRY 5:00

Feb. 10 MILLERSVILLE NEWBERRY 1:00

Feb. 11 MILLERSVILLE NEWBERRY 12:00

Feb. 13 at Lander Greenwood 5:00

Feb. 16 at North Greenville Tigerville 3:30

Feb. 17 NORTH GREENVILLE [DH] NEWBERRY 12:00/3:00

Feb. 23 CARSON-NEWMAN* NEWBERRY 6:00

Feb. 24 CARSON-NEWMAN* [DH] NEWBERRY 1:00/4:00

Feb. 27 LANDER NEWBERRY 6:00

Mar. 2 at Mars Hill* Mars Hill, N.C. 3:00

Mar. 3 at Mars Hill* [DH] Mars Hill, N.C. 12:00/3:00

Mar. 6 LINCOLN (Pa.) [DH] NEWBERRY 3:00/6:00

Mar. 8 at Augusta Augusta, Ga. 6:00

Mar. 9 at Lenoir-Rhyne* Hickory, N.C. 6:00

Mar. 10 at Lenoir-Rhyne* Hickory, N.C. 1:00/4:00

Mar. 14 at Erskine Due West 3:00

Mar. 16 LINCOLN MEMORIAL* NEWBERRY 6:00

Mar. 17 LINCOLN MEMORIAL* [DH] NEWBERRY 1:00/4:00

Mar. 20 FRANCIS MARION NEWBERRY 6:00

Mar. 23 COKER* NEWBERRY 6:00

Mar. 24 COKER* [DH] NEWBERRY 1:00/4:00

Mar. 27 at Francis Marion Florence 6:00

Mar. 30 at Tusculum* Greeneville, Tenn. 6:00

Apr. 1 at Tusculum* [DH] Greeneville, Tenn. 1:00/4:00

Apr. 4 USC AIKEN NEWBERRY 6:00

Apr. 6 at Catawba* Salisbury, N.C. 6:00

Apr. 7 at Catawba* [DH] Salisbury, N.C. 1:00/4:00

Apr. 10 AUGUSTA NEWBERRY 6:00

Apr. 11 ERSKINE NEWBERRY 6:00

Apr. 13 WINGATE* NEWBERRY 6:00

Apr. 14 WINGATE* [DH] NEWBERRY 1:00/4:00

Apr. 17 at USC Aiken Aiken 6:00

Apr. 20 at Anderson* Anderson 6:00

Apr. 21 at Anderson* [DH] Anderson 1:00/4:00

Apr. 26-30 2018 Pilot/Flying J SAC Baseball Championship Kodak, Tenn. TBD

