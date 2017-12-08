Lady Wolverines fall to Indians 45-22

GREAT FALLS — The Lady Wolverines traveled to Great Falls Tuesday night, but did not return with a victory, losing 45-22.

“We were sloppy on the offensive side of the ball in the first quarter and missed a lot of good scoring opportunities. The second quarter we coupled that sloppiness with laziness on the defensive side of the ball and Great Falls used that to go on a big run to take a large lead into the half,” Head Coach Chaz Adams said. “We came out better in the third quarter by making a little run and then got out of position on defense and spastic on offense to allow Great Falls to go another run, and shut down any momentum we had. We really got hurt in the rebounding department, as we were unable to get a hold of the ball and gave Great Falls a lot of second, third and even fourth opportunities under the basket. I am hoping we use this game as a measuring stick going forward as we progress throughout the season.”

Alexus Sanders and Kaylynn Roche led the team in scoring with eight each. Samantha Strubeck, Chelsea Goggins and Taylor Peay all had two.

Peay, Goggins and Roche all had five rebounds to lead the team. Jazmine Curenton had four, Strubeck and Deja Livingston two, Harleigh McLaren one and Raegan Kendrick one.

As a team, there were eight steals, six assists and four blocks.