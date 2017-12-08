Wolverines fall to Red Devils

GREAT FALLS — The Wolverines lost to Great Falls 78-29. The Wolverines committed numerous turnovers and had many missed shots in the contest. Great Falls capitalized on those mistakes.

“The Wolverines will continue to work to improve. Every player was able to play in the game, providing valuable experience,” said Head Coach Andrew Bowers.

Nate Stanley had 11 points and three rebounds, Sadik Chaplin had four points and three rebounds, Quentin Aughtry had four points, three rebounds and one assist, Jaylen Brown had four points, one rebound and one assist, Trey Lyles had two points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals, CJ Wicker had two points and two assists, Alan Stanley had one assist and three steals, JR Epps had two rebounds and two assists, Caleb Bowers had one rebound and one assist and Skyler Szalla had three rebounds.