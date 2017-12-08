Lady Bulldogs win by 27

NEWBERRY — The defending 3A upper-state champions Newberry High Lady Bulldogs never trailed in their seasonal opening victory over Fairfield Central Tuesday evening at home, 61-34.

While Newberry had an 11-point lead after the first quarter, and a 12-point advantage at the break…the game was put out of reach in the third quarter with Newberry’s 15-six point run to go into the final quarter with the 45-24 advantage.

Rayanna Davis finished with 23 points, Lindsey Ruff 12, and Zacharia Epps converted Newberry’s only three-pointer of the game to finish with 10 points.

Also, Kelsey Felks finished with eight points, Reghan Miller six, while the Newberry scoring ended with the two points of Latavia Davis.

A Lady Griffin being pressured by two Bulldogs.