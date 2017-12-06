Track and field teams compete in JDL College Kick-Off Classic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Newberry kicked off its first track and field campaign in nearly eight decades over the weekend at the JDL College Kick-Off Classic in Winston-Salem.

James Glenn had the Wolves’ best finish with a 10th-place showing in the 200 meter dash, winning his heat with a time of 22.55 seconds. He was third among Division II competitors in the event. Glenn was also 20th of 92 competitors in the preliminary rounds of the 60 meter dash with a time of 6.992 seconds.

Matthew Manns led a group of three Wolves in the 800 meter run, winning his heat in 2:07.18 and finishing 26th of 45 competitors overall. Newberry received strong showings from Quinn Wilson in the mile and 3000 meter runs, Tyrese Grant, Devon Fluellen and Marzell Jackson in two jump events, and Keyshon Mitchell in the weight throw.

Michelle Ling’s turned in a 25th-place effort in the 800 meter run, winning her heat in 2:34.94. Jada Jennings was 24th in the shot put with a throw of 10.19 meters, while Hayden Francis won her heat in the 3000 meter run in 11:31.96.

The Wolves were competing as a team in a track meet for the first time since 1940, with their only appearance in the interim coming in a smattering of distance events at the 2013 Wofford Terrier Relays. This marks the first season that the South Atlantic Conference has sponsored indoor track and field.

Courtesy photo