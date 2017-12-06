Stepp earns SAC Player of the Week honor

ROCK HILL — Senior guard James Stepp has been named AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week after leading the Wolves to a 2-1 record in three games this week.

Stepp led the team in points for three consecutive games including 19 points, four rebounds and three assists in the upset win over No. 20 Carson-Newman on Saturday, Dec. 2. He scored eight of the team’s last 10 points to secure a 75-70 win over the Eagles. The victory marked the highest ranked opponent the Wolves have defeated since No. 16 Lincoln Memorial on the road in 2013.

The following day, his season-high 22 points against Warren Wilson helped Newberry break a 36-year record for points scored in a single game with the dominant 139-89 win. He also grabbed nine of the team’s 64 rebounds.

In the Wolves single loss of the week Stepp had 19 points and six rebounds. Stepp has notched double-figure points in eight games this season.

Stepp has continued his stellar senior campaign averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and shooting 42.6 from the court. He has made 27 treys so far on the season.

The Greensboro, North Carolina native recently passed the 1,000-career point threshold against Bowie State on Nov. 26 where he posted 12 points, two steals and two assists.

