Record-breaking effort allows Wolves to cruise past Owls

NEWBERRY — The Wolves broke a 36-year-old school record for points scored in a game in Sunday’s win over Warren Wilson, thumping the Owls 139-89 to win their second game in as many days.

The 139 points broke the old record of 136 set against Coker in the 1981-82 season and is tied with West Liberty for the most in Division II this season. The Wolves also came within four points of matching Lincoln Memorial’s all-time South Atlantic Conference record for points in a game.

Newberry was effective on both offense and defense, collecting 64 rebounds. The 64 boards were two off the most rebounds in Division II this season and are believed to be another school record.

The Wolves shelled out 100 field goal attempts, making 51 baskets during the contest. Newberry’s offensive barrage marked their most field goals this season and broke a record set in 2011 with 94. Adding to the history books, the 100 shot attempts set a South Atlantic Conference record.

Fifty-one field goals from the Wolves tied them with Washburn and Kutztown for most shots made in Division II this season.

Six Wolves notched double-digit points – James Stepp, Sikander Nielsen, Max Miller, Quaman Burton, D.J. Copeland and Luke Gibson – and combined for 97 points. Stepp and Nielsen both had over 20 points apiece in the victory.

The contest exemplified a team effort with 88 points coming from the bench compared to 30 from the Owls.

Both teams kept it close in the opening ticks of the contest with three ties and six lead changes occurring in the first five minutes of play. Stepp accumulated six of the team’s first 10 points on the board, he would finish the half with 12. A three-pointer from Copeland sparked the Wolves longest streak of the half with a 13-0 run. Warren Wilson came screeching back with an 8-0 run of their own in which Newberry would fail to score for nearly three minutes and miss nine shot attempts. A 6-0 run for the Wolves ended the half with a 55-38 lead.

Newberry was strong in the paint scoring 64 points compared to 26 for Warren Wilson. The Wolves were able to capitalize on the Owls errors with 34 points off turnovers.

The second half was punctuated with several runs for the Wolves, who totaled 84 points in the last 20 minutes of the game. Stepp completed a three-point play to help the Wolves pass the centennial mark for the third time this season. The contest was capped off by a 17-2 run to give the Wolves the 139-89 victory. Newberry connected on 29 of their 47 shot attempts to go 61.7 percent from the field in the second half and had a 55-point lead with three minutes remaining.

Miller picked up his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 8-for-11 from the field. He garnered 12 of his 18 points during the last half.

Phoenix Roberts hit back-to-back baskets from deep and a layup to tally a career-high eight points on the evening. Redshirt freshman Daniel Harris sliced through the lane twice to sink jump shots within the closing three minutes of the contest for an additional four points. His brother, Isaac Harris, collected his first defensive rebound of his career.

The Wolves thumped the Owls 139-89. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Basketball-1204.jpg The Wolves thumped the Owls 139-89. Courtesy photo