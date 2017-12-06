The Wolves impress at Newberry Duals; Whitley one of many to go undefeated

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves wrestling team had an impressive performance at the Newberry Duals on Sunday, including a key match wins against top ranked St. Cloud State. Six Wolves went undefeated on the afternoon, with seven capturing at least one win.

Jordan Simpson had an impressive afternoon taking down Brett Velasquez, the top-ranked Division II wrestler in the 125 lbs. class. Velasquez placed third at the NCAA DII Championships in March, defeating former Wolves’ standout Trung Duong in the consolation semifinals. Simpson exacted his revenge upon Velasquez with a 4-3 decision, notching a takedown in the waning seconds of the first period and another in the third to secure the victory.

Earlier in the day, Simpson continued the impressive start to his season with a fall over Bellarmine’s Caleb Yates that followed a win by major decision over East Stroudsburg’s Victor Lopez.

Nolan Whitley (133 lbs.) ran away with a 4-0 record on the afternoon. His day included falls over opponents from East Stroudsburg and Bellarmine, including one that took just 80 seconds. He notched a crucial 6-3 decision over Adam Hedin of St. Cloud State to give the Wolves critical team points against the nation’s top-ranked team and took a major decision over Noah Gilbert of Queens.

Bam West dominated his competition at the 184 lbs. division, taking a win by fall to Queens’ Jacob Balmas. He followed that with a victory by decision 10-4 against Paul Rallis from ESU. West finished strong by taking a 10-1 major decision win against Bellarmine’s and concluded with a 8-3 decision over Austin Rake from SCSU.

At the 157 lbs. class, Austin Palmer showed much resilience, taking his first match by tech fall 18-2 against the Royals’ Naftali Horowitz. He followed with a 14-3 major decision victory against Marquan Payne from ESU. Palmer outlasted Clayton Hanson from Bellarmine to win by fall, before dropping a sudden victory match 12-7 to SCSU’s Larry Bomstad.

The Wolves went 3-1, with a 33-10 win against Queens’, 37-9 victory over ESU, and a 32-15 route over Bellarmine. Newberry’s only loss came against St. Cloud State, where they defeated 25-12. Newberry was tied with Life University for most dual wins and ranked second at the duals in most tech falls in the least amount of time.

Patton Gossett and Austin Neal also finished the afternoon undefeated, while the remainder of the Wolves secured at least one win.

Jordan Simpson captured a win over No. 1 ranked Brett Velasquez. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Wrestling-120417.jpg Jordan Simpson captured a win over No. 1 ranked Brett Velasquez. Courtesy photo