Rebels defeat Indians

PROSPERITY — Monday night the Mid-Carolina High School JV Boy’s Basketball team defeated Gilbert 32-30.

Darian Bookman, a freshman, led the team in scoring with 25 points. Madarrius Chaplin, a freshman, was the second leading scorer with 20 points. Shelton Brook, a freshman, contributed 12 points and freshman TJ Bookman contributed 10 points.

Tylek Wright, a sophomore, and Grayson Long, a freshman, each contributed seven points this year. Wyatt Still, a freshman, has given five points, with Preston Bookman, a sophomore, and Emanuel Castro, a freshman, contributing three points and one point respectively.

The Rebels will host Chapin Thursday.