Wolverines defeat Richard Winn

WINNSBORO — The Whitmire boys basketball team defeated Richard Winn Academy 43-32. The Wolverines achieved victory despite missing two starters.

All of the players who dressed played in the contest, with each one contributing in his own way.

CJ Wicker had 12 points, four steals, five assists; Quentin Aughtry had nine points, one steal, four assists and five rebounds; JR Epps had six points, three steals, four rebounds and one block; Jaylen Brown had five points, two steals and two rebounds; Sadik Chaplin had five points, two steals, one assist and three rebounds; Trey Lyles had two points, two steals, one assist, five rebounds and one block; Justin Brannon had two points; Alan Stanley had two points; Nate Stanley had two steals and one rebound; Caleb Bowers had two rebounds.