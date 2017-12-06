Lady Wolverines fall to Richard Winn

WINNSBORO — The Lady Wolverines traveled to Winnsboro to take on Richard Winn Academy Monday night, although they played well, the team was unable to get the victory.

The Lady Wolverines had several early opportunities, but could not capitalize on them and Richard Winn’s transition offense would take advantage of those mishaps. The Lady Wolverines would adjust in the second and third quarters, but gave up some baskets in the fourth, which took away any chance of a comeback.

“I thought we played one of our better games last night, but we were slow getting back on defense on several occasions and Richard Winn made us pay for that. When our defense was set we played well,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams. “I also thought we did relatively well on offense, but again missed a lot of shots down low and also dropped several passes that could have been good scoring opportunities.“

The Lady Wolverines were led in scoring by Alexus Sanders with 13 points. Raegan Kendrick added five and Kaylynn Roche and Taylor Peay both had two.

Roche led the team in rebounding with 10 on the night. Jazmine Curenton had five, Peay four, Kendrick three, Chelsea Goggins and Deja Livingston two and Sanders one.

The Lady Wolverines, as a team, had 10 blocks, five assists and seven steals.