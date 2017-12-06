Wolves sign three during early signing period

NEWBERRY – Head coach Sean Page has added three newcomers to the women’s basketball program. Each student-athlete is a native of South Carolina and signed during the early signing period with Newberry.

“I am very excited about all three student-athletes that we signed during the early signing period. They are fantastic commits from three very outstanding South Carolina high school basketball programs,” Page said.

Taylor Campbell is a dual sport athlete who played volleyball and basketball at Laurens Academy. The 5-6 point guard is known for her great court vision and work ethic. In her three seasons at Laurens Academy, playing under Coach Jason Marlett, she has helped lead the team to a SCISA Class A state runner-up finish, two state semifinal appearances, and three state quarterfinal berths. She also played AAU basketball for the South Carolina 76ers under Coach Roshan Myers. Campbell has earned All-County and All-Region honors three times, including being named the 2016-2017 Region MVP. She also donned the All-State team and All-State tournament team twice. In her junior year, she led her team to a 26-4 overall record while averaging 13.6 points, six assists, and three steals a game.

Tyra Beadle is a 5-10 combo guard from Cardinal Newman Academy. During her time under Coach Molly Rainwater she was a four-year varsity starter and was named the SCISA Co-Player of the Year in 2017. Beadle also played her AAU career for the South Carolina 76ers under Coach Roshan Myers. She is known for her athleticism which is exhibited on both sides of the ball. Tyra has been named to the All-Region team and First Team All-County three times. In her junior year, she averaged 12.7 points per game, 3.7 assists per game, 2.4 rebounds a game and shot 80 percent from the free throw line.

Madison Golden is 5-10 and can play the guard and forward positions. She played under Coach Faye Norris at Dutch Fork High School where she won a State Championship in 2014. Golden is known for her well-rounded game and passing abilities. She also played AAU basketball for the Carolina Elite under the direction of Coach Joshua Staley. As a junior, she averaged 15 points per game, six rebounds per game, three steals per game and two assists per game. She ended that year being named to the All-Region 5A team. For two consecutive years, Golden was invited to the South Carolina Coaches Association Elite Camp. Madison was also named to the All-Tournament Team at the Savannah Shootout her sophomore and junior seasons. Prior to the start of her senior year, she was voted in a preseason poll as one of the top five seniors in the 5A region.

“All three of these ladiese are not only great basketball players, but will be wonderful additions to the Newberry family,” Page said.

