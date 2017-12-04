Keeler receives honorable mention

DANBURY, CONN. — The Eastern College Athletic Conference announced its 2017 Field Hockey All-ECAC Teams across all three divisions.

Sophomore forward, Brady Keeler, earned All-ECAC Honorable mention to tally her third conference honor on the 2017-2018 season.

Keeler was also named to the All-ECAC First Team on Nov. 2 and received her first career Offensive Player of the Week honor during the week of Sept. 11.

She posted personal-bests in every offensive category to surpass her numbers from the previous season. Brady started in all 20 games, tallied five assists, and totaled 11 goals with three of those being game-winners. In the conference she ranked seventh in points, points per game, goals, goals per game and assists per game. She was sixth in game-winning goals and total assists.

This will be Keeler’s third conference honor of the 2017-2018 season. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Keeler.jpg This will be Keeler’s third conference honor of the 2017-2018 season. Courtesy photo